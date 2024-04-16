Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $335,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $100,880,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

