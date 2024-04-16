DA Davidson Upgrades Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) to “Buy”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

DFIN opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at $33,752,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.