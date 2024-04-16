Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 107.10 ($1.33) on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279 ($3.47). The firm has a market cap of £921.02 million, a PE ratio of -714.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

In other news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera acquired 39,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,778.92 ($61,968.03). Insiders bought a total of 39,421 shares of company stock worth $5,007,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

