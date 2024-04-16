StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $820,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

