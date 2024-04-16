Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 175 ($2.18) price target on the homebuilder’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 0.3 %

Taylor Wimpey Dividend Announcement

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 134.15 ($1.67) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.24. The company has a market cap of £4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,346.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 98.92 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.60 ($1.87).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Wimpey

In related news, insider Jennie Daly bought 132,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £186,751.68 ($232,480.62). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 132,658 shares of company stock worth $18,705,276. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

