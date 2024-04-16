Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,076 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $34,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.9 %

BRX stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.