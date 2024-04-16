810 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

