Strs Ohio Has $34.36 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of United Rentals worth $34,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $666.74 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $680.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on URI

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.