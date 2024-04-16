Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,500 Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,473 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 392.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,297 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 523,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 880,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nkarta by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,749,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 745,757 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKTX shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Nkarta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.
In other news, Director Simeon George purchased 2,000,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,548,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Simeon George purchased 2,000,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,548,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NKTX opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $423.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.
