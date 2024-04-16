Keel Point LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHG stock opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.57.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

