Keel Point LLC Has $768,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average of $101.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

