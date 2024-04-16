Invesco LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Invesco LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

