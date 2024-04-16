Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $767.60 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.49 billion and approximately $767.60 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $482.04 or 0.00766385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,970.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00038379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00106273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,692,284 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.