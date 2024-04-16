Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $2.70 on Friday. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Birks Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Birks Group by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Birks Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

