LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.43.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 107,740 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

