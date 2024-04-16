StockNews.com Lowers Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Limbach Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $434.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Limbach has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $52.96.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limbach will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Limbach
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.