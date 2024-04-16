StockNews.com Lowers Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $434.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Limbach has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limbach will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Limbach by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Limbach by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Limbach by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

