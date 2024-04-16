StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE:SNMP opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $297.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
