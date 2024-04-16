APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $43.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE APG opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. APi Group has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

