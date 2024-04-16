Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Price Target at $41.25

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.7 %

GIL stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $3,690,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $6,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

