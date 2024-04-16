Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEHL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 48,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,673. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Antelope Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antelope Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 600.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 167,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Antelope Enterprise by 472.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 114,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the first quarter worth $57,000.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

