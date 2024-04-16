Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Drops By 13.6%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 398,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 104,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 150,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.13.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

