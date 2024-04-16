Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Shares Purchased by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,574,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,037,000 after purchasing an additional 254,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 815,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the period.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,606. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.