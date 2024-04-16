Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Up 5.4% in March

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Amtech Systems
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems
Amtech Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. 15,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $68.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.46. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amtech Systems
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
