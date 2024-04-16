Comparing The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bright Mountain Media and The Glimpse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A The Glimpse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Glimpse Group has a consensus target price of $8.87, suggesting a potential upside of 645.38%. Given The Glimpse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 83.49, indicating that its stock price is 8,249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -79.84% N/A -41.93% The Glimpse Group -215.51% -146.76% -90.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and The Glimpse Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $44.55 million 0.21 -$35.56 million ($0.22) -0.25 The Glimpse Group $13.48 million 1.47 -$28.56 million ($1.80) -0.66

The Glimpse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Mountain Media. The Glimpse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Mountain Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bright Mountain Media beats The Glimpse Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Mountain Media

(Get Free Report)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. operates as a digital media company, focuses on digital publishing and advertising technology in the United States and Israel. It engages in content creation and advertising technology development that helps customers connect with targeted audiences. The company owns and operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military and public safety sectors. It also owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, the company offers Bright Mountain Network and BrightX, a cloud-based platform that provides additional built-in services, including campaign planning and execution, data integration, optimization, ad placement verification, cross-device targeting, and fraud detection solutions; video content and advertising solutions; and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About The Glimpse Group

(Get Free Report)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

