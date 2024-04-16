1,385 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Chubb stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.15. The stock had a trading volume of 208,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,578. The firm has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.47. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.