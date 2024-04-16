First American Trust FSB Sells 2,900 Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB owned about 0.09% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

SJB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 53,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

