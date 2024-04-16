First American Trust FSB Invests $434,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,641. The firm has a market cap of $373.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

