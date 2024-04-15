Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,845,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,722. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

