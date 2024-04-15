Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 33 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $7.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,069.27. 324,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,770. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,089.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,004.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

