The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SHW traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,684. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.49 and a 200 day moving average of $296.04. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $221.76 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

