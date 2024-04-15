BML Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 900 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $44,000.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.
In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $15,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,786 shares of company stock worth $20,096,812. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.01. 571,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $140.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.11.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
