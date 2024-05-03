Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,539 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after buying an additional 522,608 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

AEP opened at $88.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $92.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

