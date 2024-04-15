Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Trimmed by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $112.82. 501,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

