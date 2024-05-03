Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,562 shares of company stock worth $2,808,345 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

KMB stock opened at $136.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

