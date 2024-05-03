Summit Financial LLC Buys Shares of 16,349 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.10 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

