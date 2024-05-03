Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $19.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock opened at $249.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.