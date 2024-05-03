Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Mizuho

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Xylem stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.41. The stock had a trading volume of 92,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,682. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

