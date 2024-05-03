SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) PT Raised to $140.00

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $9.25 on Friday, hitting $131.20. The company had a trading volume of 55,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $131.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.62.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,936,970.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after buying an additional 250,494 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 809,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,800,000 after purchasing an additional 106,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,530,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

