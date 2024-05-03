Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
EIM opened at $9.97 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
