Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Barrington Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.85% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QUAD. StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.70. 23,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,778. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

