Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.
Aflac Stock Down 0.6 %
AFL stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87. Aflac has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.
Aflac Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AFL
Aflac Company Profile
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
