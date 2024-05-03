Oppenheimer Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $145.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APTV. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.29.

Get Aptiv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 273,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,045. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.