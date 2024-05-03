Summit Financial LLC Has $879,000 Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44,678 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $774.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $131.06 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $952.15 and a 200 day moving average of $577.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

