Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

CTSH opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $80.09.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.