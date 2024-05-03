Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %
CTSH opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $80.09.
Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions
In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
