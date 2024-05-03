BWS Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $594.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.44. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. Analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth $1,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,705,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,749 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 94.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 53,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 33.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,600,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after buying an additional 900,925 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 55.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after buying an additional 1,470,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

