Truist Financial Raises Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target to $252.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $267.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,517. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.39 and its 200 day moving average is $228.06. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $268.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

