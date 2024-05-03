Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 62.77%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

