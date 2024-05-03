The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

