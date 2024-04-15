Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 511 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GATX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

GATX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GATX opened at $129.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $135.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.93.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GATX news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $294,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,656. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.