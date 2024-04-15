35,805 Shares in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

NYSE BTT opened at $20.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

